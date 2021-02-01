ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Trading 8.2% Higher

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.12. 312,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 317,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,364 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

