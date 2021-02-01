ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 876,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 594,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.81.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.