Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Archrock worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $8.87 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

