Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

