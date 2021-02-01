Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
RCUS stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.01.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.