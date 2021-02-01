Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0017

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 74.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $29,234.41 and $52.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,825 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

