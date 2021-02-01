Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.30. Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 100,203 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

About Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Cochavara silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 6 concessions covering an area of 3,479 hectares situated in northern Peru.

