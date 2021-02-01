argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $317.49

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.49 and last traded at $315.87, with a volume of 3823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of argenx by 1,704.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of argenx by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

