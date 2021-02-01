argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $317.49

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.49 and last traded at $315.87, with a volume of 3823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.02.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.54.
About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
