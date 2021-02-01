Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARNGF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $1.82 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

