Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM opened at $111.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

