Arion Achieves Market Cap of $59,282.88 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Arion has a market cap of $59,282.88 and approximately $28.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00265116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,509,850 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.