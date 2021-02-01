Arion Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,514.59 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Arion has a total market cap of $59,514.59 and $244.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,513,459 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

