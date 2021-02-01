Arionum Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Arionum has a total market cap of $53,919.33 and approximately $18.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.85 or 0.04098445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00401340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.01228861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00529267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00428971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00262496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.