Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of CAT opened at $182.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

