Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $317.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

