Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $23,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $215.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.