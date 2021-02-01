Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.64 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $790.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

