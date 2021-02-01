Arizona State Retirement System Has $24.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

