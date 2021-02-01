Arizona State Retirement System Has $25.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.