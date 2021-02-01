Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.59 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.