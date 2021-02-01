Arizona State Retirement System Has $40.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.43 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

