Arizona State Retirement System Has $70.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.65 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

