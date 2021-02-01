Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

