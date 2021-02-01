Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

Amgen stock opened at $241.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

