Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.