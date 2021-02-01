Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

