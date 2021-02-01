Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 upped their price objective on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $194.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

