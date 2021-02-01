Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

