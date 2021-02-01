Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,944.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,898.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

