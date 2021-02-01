Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.