Arizona State Retirement System Sells 12,098 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.