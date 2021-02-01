Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,080 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $119.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

