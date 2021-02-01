Arizona State Retirement System Sells 134,452 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 90,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NYSE GE opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.