Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,702 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,485 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $747.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $790.59 and a 200 day moving average of $729.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

