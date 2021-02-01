Arizona State Retirement System Sells 18,335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

