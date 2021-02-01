Arizona State Retirement System Sells 22,711 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

