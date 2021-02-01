Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,472 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $317.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

