Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,565 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.04.

Shares of CHTR opened at $607.56 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.