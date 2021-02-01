Arizona State Retirement System Sells 37,819 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

