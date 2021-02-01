Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,068 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.04 and its 200-day moving average is $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

