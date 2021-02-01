Arizona State Retirement System Sells 47,848 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

ORCL stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

