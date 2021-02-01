Arizona State Retirement System Sells 47,848 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.