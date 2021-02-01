Arizona State Retirement System Sells 632 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

