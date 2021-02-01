Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,720 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

