Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,688 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Shares of DHR opened at $237.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average of $218.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

