Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,233 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

