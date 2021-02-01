Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

