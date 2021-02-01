Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

