Ark Price Hits $0.43 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Ark has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.13 million and $4.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,075,018 coins and its circulating supply is 126,954,121 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

