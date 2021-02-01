Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.65

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 24113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

