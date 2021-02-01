ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $7.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00264289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038137 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

